Anupam Kher tells brother Raju Kher as he wishes him on birthday: ‘Tum utne successful nahi ho jitna main hu...'

Anupam Kher shared a video on Sunday to wish younger brother Raju Kher on his birthday. The actor said he shared a video message to wish him in order to let the world know that a brother like him can actually exist in today's time. He called Raju selfless and said that he considers the actor's success as his own success. Also read: Anupam Kher remembers Amrish Puri, shares their fun video from old stage show

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Happy birthday my brother @rajukherofficial!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May God give you a long and healthy life. You are the bestest brother ever! This video is to tell the world how lucky I am to have you in my life. Jeete raho aur khush raho (be happy, live long) brother!"

Talking about Raju Kher, Anupam said in the video, “You are younger to me but you support me like an elder brother. Tum utne successful nahi ho jitna successful main hu, duniya ke nazariye se, lekin tumne meri success ko apni success banaya hua hai (you are not as successful as me, but you treat my success as your own), which is the most remarkable quality that you have. I don't think if I was in your place, I would have felt so much like that. You are selfless, wonderful, have a great sense of humour. You have been punished a lot because of me during childhood, I used to be naughty and you were the one who used to be caught."

Further wishing him good health and happiness, he added, “My happiness that I have, we share it. We share the most beautiful relationship. May we always be like this. May every brother have a brother like you, that's my wish for the whole world. You are superb. Happy birthday. God bless you.”

Pointing out how the two brothers look very similar, a fan commented on the post, "Happy Birthday Raju Sir jo ki mujhe pehle bachpan mein Anupam Kher hi lagte the who lost weight maybe for movie script demand (As a child, I used to think Raju Kher was Anupam Kher after losing weight for a movie)."

Anupam Kher had two successful releases this year, The Kashmir Files and Telugu film Karthikeya 2. While the former is the highest grossing Hindi film this year, the Telugu film also did good business at the box office.

Anupam currently has several films in the pipeline. He has already wrapped up shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, The Signature and few others. He recently shared the poster of his next with Neena Gupta, titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. He also has Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

