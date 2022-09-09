Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher remembers Amrish Puri, shares their fun video from old stage show: 'Sab ganje khush hain aaj'

Anupam Kher remembers Amrish Puri, shares their fun video from old stage show: 'Sab ganje khush hain aaj'

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:35 PM IST

Veteran actor Amrish Puri died in 2004 due to cancer. On Thursday, Anupam Kher remembered him on Instagram.

Anupam Kher has shared an old video featuring Amrish Puri.
Anupam Kher has shared an old video featuring Amrish Puri.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher remembered late actor Amrish Puri on Instagram. Anupam shared an old video of himself with Amrish from an old stage show. Amrish died in 2004 in Mumbai. Also Read: Anupam Kher says he was offered the role of Mogambo in Mr India, ‘makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji’

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Me and Amrish Puri in an old stage show. Those were the days of pure innocence.” In the video, Anupam says “When I was struggling, Amrish Puri was shooting at one place and singing this song in front of the mirror," Anupam then starts singing a funny song about a bald head and later said, “Sab ganje khush hain aaj (All bald men are happy today)."

One fan commented, “I just love Amrish ji. They are gems. Very rare very different and unique... Wish him happiness wherever he is.” Another one said, “Anupam sir, woh din bhi aapko bahut yaad aate honge (You must be remembering those days every now or then). As seeing you both on stage I got goosebumps you legend on the same stage ..how humble you are sir .. really great hats off.” While one wrote, “Golden Era,” another one simply called it, “The best comedy. By Anupam Kher saab."

Between 1967 and 2005, Amrish appeared in over 450 movies as an actor. On January 12, 2005, Amrish died. He had undergone brain surgery to treat his myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of blood cancer, after being admitted to the Hinduja hospital on December 27, 2004. From Mogambo in Mr India, Durjan Thakur in Karan Arjun, to Kajol's dad in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amrish Puri has a long list of legendary roles.

Anupam is currently busy shooting for his films Emergency and The Signature. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11. Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrish puri anupam kher
amrish puri anupam kher

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out