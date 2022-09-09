Anupam Kher remembers Amrish Puri, shares their fun video from old stage show: 'Sab ganje khush hain aaj'

On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher remembered late actor Amrish Puri on Instagram. Anupam shared an old video of himself with Amrish from an old stage show. Amrish died in 2004 in Mumbai. Also Read: Anupam Kher says he was offered the role of Mogambo in Mr India, ‘makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji’

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Me and Amrish Puri in an old stage show. Those were the days of pure innocence.” In the video, Anupam says “When I was struggling, Amrish Puri was shooting at one place and singing this song in front of the mirror," Anupam then starts singing a funny song about a bald head and later said, “Sab ganje khush hain aaj (All bald men are happy today)."

One fan commented, “I just love Amrish ji. They are gems. Very rare very different and unique... Wish him happiness wherever he is.” Another one said, “Anupam sir, woh din bhi aapko bahut yaad aate honge (You must be remembering those days every now or then). As seeing you both on stage I got goosebumps you legend on the same stage ..how humble you are sir .. really great hats off.” While one wrote, “Golden Era,” another one simply called it, “The best comedy. By Anupam Kher saab."

Between 1967 and 2005, Amrish appeared in over 450 movies as an actor. On January 12, 2005, Amrish died. He had undergone brain surgery to treat his myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of blood cancer, after being admitted to the Hinduja hospital on December 27, 2004. From Mogambo in Mr India, Durjan Thakur in Karan Arjun, to Kajol's dad in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amrish Puri has a long list of legendary roles.

Anupam is currently busy shooting for his films Emergency and The Signature. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11. Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao.

