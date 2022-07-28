Anupamaa written update July 28: Anupamaa gets upset after Pakhi humiliates her in front of everyone

Anupamaa has been fearing losing her children because of her new family. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, her fears would come true as Pakhi will ask her to leave the Shah house. On the other hand, Anuj decides to confront Ankush about his business. Read the full article to know more. Also Read: Anupamaa written update July 27: Anupamaa fears losing her children and Anuj, he comes to her rescue

Anuj takes some serious steps

Anuj has always been there to get Anupamaa out of any trouble. Again, he takes some important steps to help Anupamaa save her children. First, he asks Barkha to not worry about Pakhi so much and let Anupamaa handle the matter concerning her kids. Second, he orders Adhik to start working so he remains busy and doesn’t interact with Pakhi so much. Anuj takes one more step, but this time not to help Anupamaa but himself. He decides to confront Ankush and have an honest discussion with him. Ankush, who has already been worried if Anuj knows his truth, overhears Anuj telling his decision to Anupamaa and gets anxious. It will be interesting to see how this new twist in the relationship between these two brothers affects Anupamaa and Anuj’s life.

Meanwhile, Adhik talks with Pakhi and tries manipulating her again. Pakhi confesses her love for him and Adhik also reciprocates the feeling. They decide to meet after college, but will Vanraj let that happen? Keep reading to find out.

Pakhi’s outburst on Anupamaa

Anuj asks Anupamaa to visit the Shah house with Anu to see if everything is okay there. Before Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave already surprises the Shahs and creates another drama over Kinjal’s delivery. Kinjal gets an emotional breakdown seeing the family members fight and Rakhi ends up staying with them until Kinjal’s delivery.

The next surprise comes from Anupamaa as she arrives with Anu and Rakhi remains shocked. However, it is Anupamaa who is in for a bigger shock as Pakhi will burst out at her for coming to the Shah house. She asks her to leave as she also didn’t let Pakhi stay with them. She goes on to humiliate her for abandoning her kids because of her rich husband and his adopted daughter.

Kavya scolds Pakhi for being so disrespectful to her mother and she disrespects her as well, in turn. It seems like Adhik and Barkha have been successful in manipulating Pakhi to the extent that she now hates her own mother.

In the next episode, Anupamaa will give Pakhi a befitting reply to all the disgraceful comments she passes at her. Anuj will decide to not let anyone hurt Anupamaa anymore but will he succeed in protecting Anupamaa from her own family? Keep reading HT highlights for more such updates.

