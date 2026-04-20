Anurag Basu says Ranbir Kapoor ‘amazingly nailed’ Lord Rama's look in Ramayana: ‘It's very courageous of him to say yes’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled on April 2 at a grand event in Mumbai. Prior to this, a glimpse of his look was also shown to a select audience in Los Angeles. While some praised Ranbir’s appearance, others were less convinced and called him a misfit for the role. Now, filmmaker Anurag Basu has shared his views on Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama.

Anurag Basu hails Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama in Ramayana

Anurag Basu thinks Ranbir Kapoor nailed it as Lord Rama in Ramayana.

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Anurag, who has worked with Ranbir in Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos, heaped praise on the actor’s look and said, “The way I had imagined Ranbir as Rama when he signed the film, and what I expected, was very good. I expected that this is how Ranbir would look, as he loves challenges. It was very tough, and you need a lot of courage to get into that character to play Ram.”

The filmmaker further called Ranbir’s decision to take on the role courageous, adding, “It takes a lot of courage for an actor to say yes, because people put actors in boxes in our industry. So, I think it is very courageous of him. And from whatever I’ve seen of the film and the images, he has amazingly nailed it. I’m looking forward to it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ranbir, during the Los Angeles event where the teaser was first screened, revealed that he initially hesitated to take up the role in Ramayana, fearing he might not be able to pull it off. However, the birth of his daughter Raha brought about a change in his perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranbir, during the Los Angeles event where the teaser was first screened, revealed that he initially hesitated to take up the role in Ramayana, fearing he might not be able to pull it off. However, the birth of his daughter Raha brought about a change in his perspective. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ramayana teaser, released earlier this month, received mixed reviews. It primarily focused on Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama, showcasing both the warrior aspect of his character and his simplicity. The teaser also highlighted the grand visuals of Lanka and Ayodhya, as well as Rama’s time in exile. Apart from Ranbir’s look, the film’s VFX also drew mixed reactions, with some viewers comparing the asuras to those seen in The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment slated for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027. Mounted on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, it is one of the most ambitious Indian films ever and among the most anticipated releases. Fans are eager to see whether Nitesh Tiwari can deliver a definitive cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

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