Anurag Kashyap hopes The Kashmir Files doesn't go to Oscars, Vivek Agnihotri blasts Bollywood's 'genocide-denier lobby'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is angry after Anurag Kashyap expressed hopes that Vivek's film The Kashmir Files is not India's official entry for Oscars. Vivek has tweeted that “Bollywood's genocide-denier lobby” has started a campaign against his film that released earlier this year. (Also read: Dobaaraa celeb reviews: Kubbra Sait, Elli Avram, Ridhi Dogra blown away by story)

Sharing a screenshot of a news article quoting Anurag, Vivek tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag talked about India's Oscars entry this year and said, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files.”

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews and emerged as one of the top grosser Hindi films this year. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late-1980s. While the film received critical acclaim for portrayal of a sensitive issue, many also criticised it for painting all Muslims as aggressors.

RRR, on the other hand, is directed by SS Rajamouli, and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The period action drama is one of the most successful Indian films ever and has found a cult following in the West since its digital release on Netflix.

Talking about why RRR is a better choice, Anurag added, "I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie. The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick."

Anurag is returning to direction with his upcoming film Dobaara

