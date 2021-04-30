Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap remembers grandmother after her death: 'Rest in peace beautiful soul'
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap remembers grandmother after her death: 'Rest in peace beautiful soul'

Anurag Kashyap has shared that Krishna Bajaj, mother of his first wife, Aarti Bajaj died on Thursday. His daughter Aaliyah paid tribute to her grandmother with throwback pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Aaliyah shares pictures of her grandmother after she died on Thursday.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, paid tribute to her maternal grandmother, Krishna Bajaj, who died on Thursday morning, with throwback pictures. Aaliyah's mother Aarti Bajaj is Anurag's first wife.

One of the images shows Krishna holding a plate full of earthen lamps, perhaps from Diwali celebrations, as she smiles at the camera. Another one shows Aaliyah as a small child and Krishna holding her from behind. Aaliyah posted the pictures and wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful soul."

Anurag had tweeted on Thursday, "Krishna Bajaj passed away this morning. Just want to thank everyone who tried to help Aarti, and her family,to do the best possible that they could . She was a woman so full of love . May she rest in peace." His friend, filmmaker Hansal Mehta was quick to respond, "Very sorry to hear Anurag and Aarti."

Anurag and Aarti, his first wife, fell in love while working together. They stayed together for more than a decade. After having their first child together, Aaliyah, in 2001, they tied the knot in 2003.

They separated in 2007, fours years of their marriage. Nonetheless, they continue to be each other's support in trying times.

Aarti is a film editor who has worked on Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, apart from a few other movies. It was with an Anurag film that she started her editing journey. The yet-to-be-released film, Paanch, was her first project. She also worked with him on Dev D, Ugly Raman Raghav 2.0 and Black Friday.

