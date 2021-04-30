IND USA
Randhir Kapoor hospitalised for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine: 'I am not breathless, did not need ICU'
Randhir Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
Randhir Kapoor hospitalised for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine: 'I am not breathless, did not need ICU'

  • Randhir Kapoor said that he was ‘surprised’ by his Covid-19 diagnosis. His entire staff has also tested positive for the virus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who got admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai earlier this week after he tested positive for Covid-19, said that his staff has also contracted the virus. However, his wife, former actor Babita Kapoor, and their daughters, actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are fine.

Randhir shared an update on his health and said that he has ‘no major problem’. Talking to a leading daily, he said, “I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.” He added that he tested positive despite getting both shots of the vaccine.

On being asked about his symptoms, Randhir said, “I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now.” Babita, Karisma and Kareena got tested for Covid-19 as well, but their reports are negative, he said.

Dr Santosh Shetty of Kokilaben hospital told PTI on Thursday that there was no cause for concern. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry,” he said.

Randhir, the eldest son of late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, is known for films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit and Raampur Ka Lakshman. He was last seen on the big screen in Super Nani, which released in 2014.

