Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah kisses boyfriend on Bikaner vacation, Janhvi Kapoor suggests meditation instead

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is dating Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah, who is a social media influencer, often answers questions about her love life with Shane and how the couple copes up with the problems they face in their long-distance relationship. On Monday, Aaliyah shared a few snaps from the couple's Bikaner getaway.

Sharing two pictures with Shane, Aaliyah wrote, “Romantic getaway.” Actor Janhvi Kapoor commented on her picture and said, “Meditate.” Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, who is Aaliyah's good friend, took a dig at her and wrote, “PDA.”

In the first picture, Aaliyah and Shane can be seen looking at each other while sitting on the bed with a breakfast table in front of them. They are holding glasses of juice. In the second picture, the couple is seen kissing each other.

Aaliyah often shares pictures with Shane on Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures from Khushi Kapoor's birthday party, where she posed with Shane on a rooftop. Janhvi Kapoor and other friends also attended the party.

In August, Aaliyah penned a birthday message for Shane, in which she wrote, “Happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and i’m so grateful to have met you. I love you forever.”

Earlier this year, Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she added.