Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood's atmosphere is very restricted: 'Can't do anything political or religious'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film Dobaaraa. During the film's screening, Anurag talked about the film industry's fear of making a film that is ‘remotely political or religious’ and described this as ‘walking on a very thin line'. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap shares pics from parents' wedding, reveals they 'borrowed money' to send him to school

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies (a new wing under Balaji Telefilm) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena, Dobaaraa is touted as a new-age thriller. It is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo's 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati

During the BFI screening of the film, Anurag said, “I like long-form storytelling, and I’ve been working on lots of stuff but we’re also dealing with a kind of atmosphere where one is very restricted in the kind of drama that you can do.”

He continued, “At the moment, we can’t do anything that is remotely political, or remotely religious. Those are big nos. And big nos not because anyone has said that you can’t do that, but because everybody is living in an atmosphere where they don’t know how anybody is going to react. Right now, we’re very fragile, we’re very easily offended. So, for creators in India, it’s a great time to create long-form storytelling and new experimental stuff, but at the same time, we are walking a very thin line.”

Anurag started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. Anurag got his breakthrough with Dev D in 2009. He then made films such as, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Bombay Velvet, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz and many more.

