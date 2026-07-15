Anurag Kashyap says he lacks courage to go on hunger strike like Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest to show his support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days and counting now. In a note on his Instagram Stories, he wrote that he lacks the courage to do what Wangchuk does, calling the activist a braveheart. In a separate note, Anurag also wrote about how he feels ashamed to stay quiet about it any longer.

Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk

Anurag Kashyap called Sonam Wangchuk a braveheart while showing his support. (Vipin Kumar - HT)

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On his Instagram Stories, Anurag posted a note about Wangchuk that read, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don't go on hunger strike just like that. It's really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people's lives. Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don't have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing.” Anurag also added that he stands with the ‘braveheart that Sonam Wangchuk is’.

Anurag Kashyap posted a note about Sonam Wangchuk.

In a separate note on his feed, he wrote, “Ab hadd ho rahi hai. (This is going too far).” In the caption, he added, “Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai. (Even the deaf aren’t this deaf and blind aren’t this blind. Even the hearts of animals and demons aren’t this cold. They are bigger man-eaters than them. I feel ashamed to stay quiet any longer).”

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{{^usCountry}} Anurag joins a long list of celebrities who have shown support for Wangchuk’s movement. Prakash Raj, Chinmayi Sripaada, Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, and others have been vocal in their support. Some of them have urged the activist to call off his strike as it deteriorates his health. Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anurag joins a long list of celebrities who have shown support for Wangchuk’s movement. Prakash Raj, Chinmayi Sripaada, Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, and others have been vocal in their support. Some of them have urged the activist to call off his strike as it deteriorates his health. Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike {{/usCountry}}

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The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28. As he completes 18 days of his fast, the activist is reported to have lost weight and muscle mass, sparking concerns about his health. However, he has refused to break the fast till he has an open dialogue with the government.