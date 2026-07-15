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Anurag Kashyap says he lacks courage to go on hunger strike like Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai’

As activist Sonam Wangchuk is on the 18th day of his hunger strike, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap speaks up in his support. Read to know more.

Updated on: Jul 15, 2026 05:05 PM IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest to show his support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days and counting now. In a note on his Instagram Stories, he wrote that he lacks the courage to do what Wangchuk does, calling the activist a braveheart. In a separate note, Anurag also wrote about how he feels ashamed to stay quiet about it any longer.

Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk

Anurag Kashyap called Sonam Wangchuk a braveheart while showing his support. (Vipin Kumar - HT)
Anurag Kashyap called Sonam Wangchuk a braveheart while showing his support. (Vipin Kumar - HT)

On his Instagram Stories, Anurag posted a note about Wangchuk that read, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don't go on hunger strike just like that. It's really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people's lives. Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don't have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing.” Anurag also added that he stands with the ‘braveheart that Sonam Wangchuk is’.

Anurag Kashyap posted a note about Sonam Wangchuk.

In a separate note on his feed, he wrote, “Ab hadd ho rahi hai. (This is going too far).” In the caption, he added, “Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai. (Even the deaf aren’t this deaf and blind aren’t this blind. Even the hearts of animals and demons aren’t this cold. They are bigger man-eaters than them. I feel ashamed to stay quiet any longer).”

The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28. As he completes 18 days of his fast, the activist is reported to have lost weight and muscle mass, sparking concerns about his health. However, he has refused to break the fast till he has an open dialogue with the government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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