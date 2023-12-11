Anurag Kashyap says ‘more people were taught feminism’ because of Animal: I think being provoked is a good thing

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has become one of the biggest hits of the year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to shatter box office records, while generating a polarising response for several aspects in the film, including the misogynistic treatment of women and the glorification of toxic masculinity. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to Animal in a new interview with OTT Play and said that the film 'is doing something good' because it has generated a conversation around feminism. (Also read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor film joins ₹700 crore club in style, beats Gadar 2)

What Anurag Kashyap said on Animal

Anurag Kashyap has given his thoughts on the backlash surrounding Animal.

Speaking with OTT Play at the Kolkata International Film Festival, Anurag shared his thoughts on the reaction to Animal. He said, “You cannot force responsibility on anyone. People take responsibility for themselves or they don’t. How many people went and watched a film that you considered to be feminist? Only a handful of people watch them and underline if it was a real feminist film or a pseudo-feminist film. A film like Animal has galvanised more feminists in this country than any other feminist film. It has created more discussion around misogyny than any other film. So it is doing something good.”

‘Being provoked is a good thing’

He further added that most people were taught feminism because of Animal. "You need a provocateur in a society for people to understand. More people were taught feminism because of Animal and the discussions around it. Why are you scared of a provocateur? We are educated and learned people. Why are we afraid of someone who provokes us? I think being provoked is a good thing. I have always tried to make films to make people uncomfortable, as a filmmaker. When I made Ugly, I wanted people to go back and not sleep that night," he said.

About Animal

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film deals with a father and son’s toxic relationship. Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, and Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, vengeful son. It released in theatres worldwide on December 1, and has grossed ₹717.46 crore so far.

