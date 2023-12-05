Salman Khan dances with Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata International Film Festival, Sourav Ganguly calls him ‘favourite’

Salman Khan is attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival alongside Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Tiger 3 star and other actors were led to the stage by Mamata Banerjee for the formal inauguration of the festival. Salman alongside others lighted the lamp on stage to kickstart the festival and folded hands. He was also greeted from the stage with a salaam. Also read: Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success Salman Khan, Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata International Film Festival.

Salman Khan inaugurates Kolkata Film Festival 2023

Salman looked dapper in an all-black look. All the celebrities received commemoration trophies on stage. Salman received a warm welcome as he was felicitated by Bengali actor Dev Adhikari. This was followed by the screening of this year's signature film.

Salman, Mamata Banerjee, Anil Kapoor and others dance

Mamata Banerjee surprised everyone as she joined Salman Khan and others on stage and danced to the tunes of this year's film, which has been conceptualised by her. Arijit Singh is the voice behind it. A video showed Mamata grooving next to Salman, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha. Sourav Ganguly was seen clapping by their side.

At the event, the CM also sang Rabindranath Tagore's Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol.

Sourav Ganguly: Salman Khan is my favourite

At the event, Sourav Ganguly said, “Welcome to Kolkata, my favourite Mr Salman Khan. It's a coincidence that I have met him for the first time here in person. In all these years, this is the first time I have met him in person and I said that when I saw him down that it's unfortunate that we never met before.”

About Kolkata International Film Festival

The Kolkata International Film Festival that begins today is scheduled to continue till December 12. The inauguration ceremony is taking place at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Upon reaching the Kolkata airport, Salman Khan was welcomed by singer, and politician Babul Supriya. He is scheduled to return to Mumbai by Tuesday night.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, director Mahesh Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji were a part of the inaugural ceremony of the film festival. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh was replaced by Sourav Ganguly as the West Bengal brand ambassador.

