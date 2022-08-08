Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu had ‘ugly fights’ during film shoot: 'Isko sharam nahi aai'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are all set for their upcoming film Dobaaraa to release on August 19. The film marks their third collaboration after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer. During a new interview, Anurag and Taapsee talked about the bond they share. Anurag said that they fight a lot during the shoots. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on not being invited to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My sex life is not interesting enough’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dobaaraa marks Anurag's return to the big screen four years after the release of his romantic drama Manmarziyaan, starring Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan. Dobaaraa, a mystery drama is Anurag's first foray into sci-fi, a genre he said, he is "very scared" about.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee said that they (she and Anurag Kashyap) fight a lot, Anurag added, “Mere pass videos hain ladai ke kyunki jab hum ladna shuru karte hain humari team apne camera nikal leti hai record karne ke liye (I have videos of us fighting because our film's team recorded us every time we fight)." He said, “Humari har tarah ki ladai hoti hain. Ek do bar mein toh set se chala bhi gaya lekin phir wapas aa gaya (points at Taapsee), isko sharam bhi nahi hai (We fight over various things. At one point I even left the film's set but then returned. She is so shameless).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He recalled how the two of them had an ugly fight during the shoot of Manmarziyaan. Anurag said, “Itni gandi ladai hui thi Manmarziyaan ke time pe. Itni daer ladai hone ke baad yeh gayi aur sort ho gaya and meine socha ki ab yeh khatam ho gaya. Phir yeh laut ke aa gayi jaise kuch nahi hua ho (We had such an ugly fight during Manmarziyaan. She left and I thought now this is over but later she came back as if nothing happened).”

Dobaaraa is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo's 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, who earlier appeared with Taapsee in Thappad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON