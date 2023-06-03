Anurag Kashyap pens heartfelt note on completing three decades in Mumbai: ‘Have been figuring ever since’

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most well-known directors working in Bollywood today. The director shared a throwback on his Instagram on Saturday to mark a special day in his life when he had first arrived in Bombay. He recounted that it was in June 3, 1993 when he had landed in Dadar station and life took a turn from there forever. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on why he chose Sunny Leone for Kennedy: ‘I needed a woman over 40, who is sexualised by men around her’)

Anurag's heartfelt post

Anurag Kashyap penned a heartfelt note on Instagram about his journey in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture of the railway express Punjab Mail on his Instagram, Anurag wrote a heartfelt note in the caption where he talked about the three-decade long journey in the city of Mumbai so far. He began, "3rd June, 1993 I landed at Dadar station .. it was raining . I didn’t know that monsoons in Bombay were that long .. I remember taking my first local train from Dadar to Andheri to meet a friend , who came from delhi before me. "

Anurag then further wrote how this friend became the inspiration for Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor. He further wrote in the caption: "He who became the inspiration for @imtiazaliofficial ‘s most special film “Rockstar” . I got courage from both Jaggu and Imti to come to mumbai but then , they got into @sxcbom to do Mass Com .. and I just have been figuring ever since . So grateful to this city for everything and all the friends and memories that it has given me .. (red heart emoticon) #karmbhoomi"

Fan reactions

Many fans reacted to Anurag's heartfelt post and added to the comments. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Punjab mail to sangam mail" A comment read, "Thank you Anurag n company for keeping the bar of bollywood high." A fan wrote, "And changed Indian cinema within 5 years!" A fan commented, "From Janambhoomi to Karambhoomi - The journey of Dreams."

His journey so far

Anurag started off as a co-writer with Ram Gopal Verma's Satya, which released in 1998. He made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never got a theatrical release. His subsequent films include Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev. D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur. His last release Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

