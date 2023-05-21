Drishyam films to be remade in Korea: Panorama Studios, Anthology Studios announce partnership at Cannes Film Festival

The thriller franchise - Drishyam films - will be remade in Korea. Indian production house Panorama Studios and South Korea's Anthology Studios announced a partnership at the Indian Pavillion during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jay Choi were present at the announcement. This will be the second time Drishyam will be remade in an international language. Sheep Without a Shepherd was a Chinese remake of the film. (Also read: Drishyam 2 crosses ₹300 crore, is the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022) Drishyam films will now be remade in Korea.

Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam featured Mohanlal who is a suspect in the murder of the IG's son and does everything in his power to save himself and his family from the cops. The first film came out in 2013 and was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Jeethu's Drishyam has been remade in four different Indian languages - Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Drishya (2014) in Kannada, and Papanasam (2015) in Tamil. Ajay Devgn and Tabu featured in lead roles in the Hindi remake of the film Drishyam 2015 and Drishyam 2 (2022).

Talking about the announcement, Kumar Mangat said in a statement, “I'm excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean - a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare. Now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity.”

Jay added, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original.”

US-based Jack Nguyen, former Warner Bros executive, will serve as executive producer on the Korean remake of Drishyam. A PTI report quoted Jack as saying, “I have history with and the utmost respect for these highly-regarded producers so it was a natural fit for me to bring them together to collaborate on a great story in Drishyam. I'm excited to help them make history with this first-of-its-kind Indian-Korean co-production.”

