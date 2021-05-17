Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anusha Dandekar replies to man who commented on Shibani Dandekar’s sneakers: ‘What would your fashion advice be?’
Anusha Dandekar replies to man who commented on Shibani Dandekar’s sneakers: ‘What would your fashion advice be?’

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to share a picture with her sister Shibani Dandekar. She replied to an Instagram user who commented about their outfit choice.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Anusha Dandekar poses with her sister Shibani Dandekar.

Anusha Dandekar shared a new photo with her sister Shibani Dandekar, in which they were seen lounging on a couch, wearing athleisure. “Sisters,” Anusha captioned her Instagram post, adding a heart emoji. Shibani dropped laughing and heart emojis on the picture, calling it a ‘vibe’.

Both wore a sports bra and joggers. However, Anusha styled her look with heeled boots, while Shibani opted for a more casual look and wore sneakers.

One Instagram user commented, “I think these sneakers don’t do these girls justice. Just sayin.” Anusha shot back, “@neelreddy oh really? Well what would your fashion advice be Neel? Hehee dying to know.”

A screengrab of the comment.

Fans, meanwhile, showered them with compliments. “Guys that picture was really good. It is true that we get good pictures with our sisters,” one wrote, while another called them ‘sister goals’. “Just Beautiful,” a third wrote.

Anusha and Shibani, along with their sister Apeksha Dandekar, earlier formed a girl band called D-Major. However, they have since disbanded.

Anusha and Shibani often share pictures with each other. In February, Anusha shared a childhood photo of them dancing together. “Always copied my big sis... still do secretly sometimes... The best is when she secretly copies me now and thinks I’m cool! @shibanidandekar (And before ya’ll start, yesss she’s older, I’m just taller now ok!) Also just incase we forget our spots on the dance floor, they drew them for us... hahaha soooo cute! ps. Our Mum thought it best if she was our hairdresser @sulabha.dandekar,” she wrote.

Shibani has been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and I Can Do That. She played supporting roles in films such as Shaandaar and Noor. She also featured in web series such as Four More Shots Please and Hostages.

Anusha, meanwhile, has acted in films such as Viruddh and Anthony Kaun Hai? She has also hosted shows such as India's Next Top Model and MTV Love School.

Shibani has been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and I Can Do That. She played supporting roles in films such as Shaandaar and Noor. She also featured in web series such as Four More Shots Please and Hostages.

Anusha, meanwhile, has acted in films such as Viruddh and Anthony Kaun Hai? She has also hosted shows such as India's Next Top Model and MTV Love School.

