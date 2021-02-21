Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness, Anusha Dandekar is all love
- It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. Marking the special occasion, Shibani took to Instagram and shared a picture of the power couple wearing matching outfits. The duo is seated in a high-end car sporting hoodies. Sharing the picture, Shibani said, "Happy #3 @faroutakhtar."
Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. "OMG I LOVE THIS LOOK, I LOVE YOU GUYS! Happy 3!" she said. Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo shared a heart emoji adding a green chili and a lemon emoji, indicating that they are protected from bad vibes.
Check out the post below:
The couple kept their relationship lowkey in the initial days of their relationship. Back in 2019, speaking to Hindustan Times, Shibani said, "I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”
The actor eventually confirmed her relationship with the actor-director on social media before going all out with PDA on the 'gram. The lovebirds have been spotted gushing over each other from time to time.
On the work front, Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra. Before the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the actor was working on Toofan. The actor plays a boxer in the movie. He reunites with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the movie.
