IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness, Anusha Dandekar is all love
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness, Anusha Dandekar is all love

  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST

It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. Marking the special occasion, Shibani took to Instagram and shared a picture of the power couple wearing matching outfits. The duo is seated in a high-end car sporting hoodies. Sharing the picture, Shibani said, "Happy #3 @faroutakhtar."

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. "OMG I LOVE THIS LOOK, I LOVE YOU GUYS! Happy 3!" she said. Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo shared a heart emoji adding a green chili and a lemon emoji, indicating that they are protected from bad vibes.

Check out the post below:

Also Read: Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

The couple kept their relationship lowkey in the initial days of their relationship. Back in 2019, speaking to Hindustan Times, Shibani said, "I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

The actor eventually confirmed her relationship with the actor-director on social media before going all out with PDA on the 'gram. The lovebirds have been spotted gushing over each other from time to time.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra. Before the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the actor was working on Toofan. The actor plays a boxer in the movie. He reunites with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar

Related Stories

Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
bollywood

Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don’t murder his enthusiasm'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
READ FULL STORY
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
bollywood

Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: Grand publicity and big star cast can no longer assure a hit film

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says that because audiences today have the exposure to meaningful content, they will not accept anything and everything that is served to them in the name of entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
After South film industry, now Bollywood puts its mighty step forward and all biggies — Sooryavanshi, 83 the film, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom among others — finally announce confirmed release dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
bollywood

Karisma excited as Saif-Kareena welcome second baby, takes trip down memory lane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her younger sister as a newborn. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
bollywood

Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Randhir Kapoor said Taimur Ali Khan is excited to be a big brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP