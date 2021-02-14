Farhan Akhtar poses in salt-and-pepper look with Shibani Dandekar, fan says he looks like Dumbledore
Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a new post on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor wished his girlfriend, singer Shibani Dandekar and even debuted a new, salt-and-pepper look.
In the photo, Farhan is seen in a red T-shirt, posing with the sun setting behind him. Shibani is seen cuddling with him and he has his arm around her. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Today. Tomorrow. Forever. @shibanidandekar." Replying to his post, Shibani wrote, "Always." She, too, shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, "My forever Foo @faroutakhtar."
A fan asked, "Why does farhan look like dumbledore", comparing him to the Hogwarts headmaster from the Harry Potter series of books and movies. Another person replied, writing, "Vause Albus is the big daddy."
Last week, Shibani and Farhan had also celebrated his daughter Akira's birthday on Instagram. Both of them shared pictures of Akira, wishing her on her big day.
Shiban and Farhan have been dating for almost three years now. Shibani had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”
In a post on Instagram, he, too, had spoken about his feeling for her. “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote. “As long as I have you, As long as you are, I’ll never be lost, Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads," he had written.
Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. His next release will be Toofan, which sees him reunite with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
