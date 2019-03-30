Shibani Dandekar calls boyfriend Farhan Akhtar the best dressed celebrity

Actor and host Shibani Dandekar feels her boyfriend and actor Farhan Akhtar is the best dressed celebrity in the Hindi film industry. Asked who is the best dressed celebrity in the film industry, she said: “I feel Farhan Akhtar is the best dressed celebrity from the industry.”

Opening up about her fashion preferences, Shibani said: “I think when it comes to choosing something that you have to wear, it’s always about what works for you. So, in every collection even when Payal Singhal puts out something and she is one of my favourite designers, I have to find what works for me, what will look good on me and in what I will feel comfortable and that’s the way I choose fashion options.” Shibani said this while interacting with the media at fashion designer Payal Singhal’s new collection launch here.

Farhan and Shibani often share romantic pictures with each other on social media. He took to Instagram recently to write an emotional post for his girlfriend. “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe. Another picture showed them frolicking in a pool. He captioned it, “As long as I have you, As long as you are, I’ll never be lost, Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads.”

here are reports that Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married later this year. Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years, before announcing their separation in 2016. Together, they have two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Farhan will next be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in director Shonali Bose’s tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. Recent reports also suggest that a third entry in the Don franchise is being planned for Shah Rukh Khan to star in. It is unclear if Farhan, the director of the first two films, will return to helm.

