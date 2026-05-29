Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal expecting first child after 5 years of marriage; Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy shower love

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together after five years of marriage. They shared the news on social media with a series of pictures, receiving congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues and fans from the film industry.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan expecting their first child together.

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On Friday, Aditya and Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In the photos, the couple was seen twinning in black outfits. Anushka wore a fitted black bodycon dress while flaunting her baby bump, while Aditya kept it casual in a black T-shirt with the word “baap” (father) printed on it. In one of the pictures, Aditya was also seen lovingly holding Anushka’s baby bump as the two smiled and laughed together.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the pictures, the couple shared a caption that read, “I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, what the privilege of being yours would do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the pictures, the couple shared a caption that read, “I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, what the privilege of being yours would do.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the announcement, several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple. Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mouni Roy were among those who reacted to the post. Actor Pragya Jaiswal commented, “omg, so happy for you guys.” Pulkit Samrat also congratulated the couple and wrote, “Wow! Congratulations doston!! Much love.” Bhumi Pednekar commented, “so so happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the announcement, several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple. Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mouni Roy were among those who reacted to the post. Actor Pragya Jaiswal commented, “omg, so happy for you guys.” Pulkit Samrat also congratulated the couple and wrote, “Wow! Congratulations doston!! Much love.” Bhumi Pednekar commented, “so so happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about the pregnancy and why they chose to reveal the news later, Anushka told HT City, “We are a little late in sharing the news as the baby is set to arrive in September. We wanted to give ourselves some time, hence the delay. Also, it has been an overwhelming moment for us to share the news with all. I was more nervous than ever, even announcing my wedding was easier than this, but now I am at peace and relaxed, as people’s response and the way our friends reacted is so emotional for us.” About Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the pregnancy and why they chose to reveal the news later, Anushka told HT City, “We are a little late in sharing the news as the baby is set to arrive in September. We wanted to give ourselves some time, hence the delay. Also, it has been an overwhelming moment for us to share the news with all. I was more nervous than ever, even announcing my wedding was easier than this, but now I am at peace and relaxed, as people’s response and the way our friends reacted is so emotional for us.” About Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s love story {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya and Anushka first met in 2017. Within a few months of meeting, the two started dating. After being together for around three years, Aditya proposed to Anushka during a trip to Paris on her birthday. The couple tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and others. Pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations had gone viral on social media at the time.

Over the years, Aditya and Anushka have often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and have spoken about supporting each other through work and life. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child, with the baby expected to arrive in September this year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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