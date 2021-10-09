Anushka Ranjan: I feel the usual Bollywood naach gaana does not work anymore

Anushka Ranjan has been in the industry for half a decade now and she has come across a sea of change in the way things used to function back then and how they have changed today. One of the biggest changes, feels Ranjan, is the rise of the OTT platforms, something that even she dabbled with the web series, Fittrat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the digital boom a blessing, Ranjan says, “You can see it (the changes) for yourself. OTT has shown the big screen movies that they too need to pull up their socks up and make interesting content cause our audiences won’t be satisfied with the run-of- the-mill Bollywood naach gaana.”

For an actor, the OTT has also been a major boost in terms of better opportunities, believes Ranjan.

“It’s an amazing medium, and luckily people are open to experimenting on that. There are roles and shows happening now that may have never happened on the big screen. Those artistes are being opportunities who didn’t receive that chance earlier. So, OTT is a boon for sure,” the 30-year-old tells us.

While on one hand, the OTT rise may have been a saviour for some during the pandemic, things got stalled to a great extent for the entertainment industry. As someone who is in the early stage of her career, the pandemic situation was difficult for Ranjan to tackle as word had been happening quite slowly and sporadically.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From a career perspective, it has been really hard as everything just stopped and we were uncertain of what the future holds. I tried my very best to be positive and try as much as possible to keep my heart and mind in control,” she says.

As to how her schedule got impacted, the actor says a film that she was supposed to do got pushed. But she is undeterred.

“Also, recently I got signed on as a creative producer at a production house. So I don’t let anything get me down as we don’t know what’s in store for us next,” she ends.