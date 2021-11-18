Anushka Ranjan’s pre-wedding bash: Sussanne Khan joins rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Vaani Kapoor is ‘team bride’

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal kicked off their wedding celebrations early with a pre-wedding bash. Pictures and videos from the party were shared online by their guests, including Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arslan, joined in. Anushka’s sister Akansha, producers Nikhil Dwivedi and Shabina Khan, Aly Goni and others also attended the function.

Vaani, Krystle, Akansha and others seemed to be a part of an after-party, which seemed to be a bachelorette party of sorts for Anushka. While Anushka wore a sash with ‘bride-to-be’ written on it, the others had ‘team bride’ sashes on. They also got temporary tattoos on their hands, saying ‘bride’ and ‘bride tribe’, respectively.

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were among the guests at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s pre-wedding bash.

Vaani Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza shared pictures from the celebrations.

Vaani Kapoor hugged the bride-to-be in one of the photos.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal celebrated with their close friends.

Anushka earlier told Hindustan Times that reports of her and Aditya getting married on November 21 ‘took (her) by surprise’. She added that they would comment when ‘things are concrete’.

Talking about her relationship with Aditya, Anushka said that though they ‘come from different worlds’, he has changed her life for the better. “It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today,” she said.

Anushka also said that she was unfazed by her personal life making headlines. “My work, friends, family and relationships make me ‘me’. I am not defined by one thing and so, it is fine if people speak about any aspect. As long as it is positive, I am okay with that,” she said.

While Anushka is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.