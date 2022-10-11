Anushka Sharma reacts as foreign minister S Jaishankar gives bat signed by Virat Kohli to Australia's deputy PM

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her cricketer-husband Virat Kohil's signed bat given by External Affairs S Jaishankar as a token of gratitude to deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Jaishankar had shared the picture on social media on Tuesday. Anushka shared a news item about the meeting with a heart emoji. ( Also read: Anushka Sharma celebrates a ‘big day at home' with Virat Kohli and the reason will crack you up)

The external affairs minister is on tour in Australia and was hosted by Richard Marles on Monday. Anushka shared a news article of Richard Marles receiving the bat signed by Virat Kohli from Jaishankar on her Instagram Stories. The actor added a red heart emoji to the picture.

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's signed bat with a red heart given as a token of gratitude.

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in 2017 in Italy. The couple often share pictures and messages of love for each other on social media. The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika in 2021.

Recently, Virat lauded Anushka for her hard work as she prepared to essay the role of a cricketer in her next, Chakda Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy and will stream on Netflix. She will play the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Sharing about Anushka’s prep for Chakda Xpress, Virat Kohli expressed in the recent episode of FTB On The Road, “For me, a movie was just about watching it for three hours. Then I saw Anushka train for the film and I was like respect boss. She is finding the process challenging. This is the first time she is doing such a thing and that too by learning bowling.”

This movie will mark her comeback to films after almost four years. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is also her first film since the birth of Vamika last year

