Anushka Sharma celebrates a ‘big day at home' with Virat Kohli and the reason will crack you up

Published on Oct 05, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Anushka Sharma finally managed to find the perfect chole bhature spot for husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai. The actor shared details of the restaurant on Instagram.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are over the moon after landing on Delhi-style chole bhature in Mumbai. The actor said in a series of notes on Instagram Stories on Wednesday that she had been looking for the best chole bhature in Mumbai for Virat but nothing ever felt right. That was until they finally found a new eatery on Wednesday. (Also read: Anushka Sharma spotted this restaurant online, Virat Kohli called to book a table; chef had crazy 48 hours. See pics)

She wrote on Instgaram, “Today is a big day in our home. Finally after what seemed like a never-ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum (literally) Delhi jaise (Delhi-like) Chole Bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my ecstatic joy. Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal has no guilt over. He watches Delhi chole bhature videos in his free time." Virat is indeed a big chole bhature fan. His sound byte about a Delhi chole bhature stall he loves is famous among foodies.

Anushka continued, “And finally after today is feeling like Mumbai has done it. So here is presenting in the next picture the photo of the source of immense joy and satisfaction in our household today. And I have @aupmanyu to thank for posting this story a few days back and doing the hard work for all chola bhature lovers like himself." She then shared a picture of the eatery, first shared by Abhishek Upmanyu.

She then shared a picture of her resting her feet on an ottoman in their living room. “To the amount of nakchade reactions I've got from him on Mumbai chole bhature shops (and believe me he is the most gentle, non-snobbish easy going person otherwise). Today I sit with my feet up with the satisfaction of having run a marathon (the closest I will come to running a marathon anyway). This is it folks, over and out," she ended her posts.

Anushka has surely helped a lot of Mumbai foodies and the eatery can expect their sales to shoot up superfast. This happened last time as well when an eatery in England saw a big turnout after Anushka and Virat dined there and she praised the food on Instagram.

