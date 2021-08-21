Anushka Sharma spotted this restaurant online, Virat Kohli called to book a table; chef had crazy 48 hours. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had such a good time at a restaurant in London that they brought other members of the Indian cricket team along with them on their second visit.

Chef Rishim Sachdeva of Tendril Kitchen took to Instagram to express his gratitude and share photos. "A lot can happen in 48 hours!" he began his post, as he recounted the events of the past two days.

Sharing pictures with Virat and Anushka from both their visits to the restaurant, the chef wrote, "@anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason - super humble and incredibly talented."

He continued, "Anushka’s Insta call-out and both declaring this the best meal they have ever had has been HUGE." The chef added, "But it wasn’t over. Anushka and Virat were back again for dinner, this time bringing with them some more stalwarts from the India Cricket team @rahulkl @ishant.sharma29 @mayankagarawal @umeshyaadav making the day feel MEGA HUGE!"

He wrote that he feels 'blessed' and motivated, and thanked his team for their hard work. Anushka, in an earlier Instagram Story, had shared a picture of their meal and written, "Best vegetarian/vegan food ever !"

Anushka and Virat have been based in the UK for several months. They're joined by their daughter, Vamika, who was born earlier this year.