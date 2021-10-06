Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma advises people to avoid debating her on this topic: 'Live and let live'
bollywood

Anushka Sharma advises people to avoid debating her on this topic: 'Live and let live'

Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Anushka Sharma poses in the UK.(Instagram)
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday advised meat eaters to avoid having debates with her about her vegetarian lifestyle. Anushka took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of a book about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle that she is reading.

She wrote in her post, “Meat eaters please read this and don't try to have debates with me for my vegetarian lifestyle.” She added the hashtag, “Live and let live.” Anushka was holding a copy of The Proof is in the Plants, by Simon Hill, and appeared to be posing inside a gym.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's post.
RELATED STORIES

Anushka recently returned to India after several months in the UK with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their daughter, Vamika. Anushka and Virat kept their fans updated with regular social media posts from England, and even celebrated Vamika turning six months old there. 

In the UK, Anushka and Virat also ate at a vegan restaurant and she shared pictures of her meal, calling it the ‘best vegetarian/vegan food ever’. Anushka has often been featured on PETA's list of ‘hottest vegetarians’, and is an advocate for animal rights. 

Last year, Virat set up two dog shelters and thanked Anushka for having inspired him with her passion. “Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays,” he said in a statement. 

Also read: Anushka Sharma's smile has Arjun Kapoor concerned for Vamika, Ranveer Singh in splits. Watch

After returning to Mumbai, Anushka has joined back work and has been photographed on multiple shoots across the city. She is yet to reveal her acting comeback, however. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli vegan diet vegan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When a candid Vinod said ‘he's no saint': ‘I need sex as much as anybody else’

5

Rani Mukerji returns to work with a smile

Hrithik thinks ex-wife Sussanne looks ‘really cool’ in her ‘cute work outfit’

Huma Qureshi gets ‘beaten up’ by Akshay Kumar, watch BellBottom video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP