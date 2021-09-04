Anushka Sharma amplifies Zakir Khan's post on celebrity deaths becoming a ‘tamasha’

Actor Anushka Sharma has reposted a message shared by comedian Zakir Khan on Instagram. He shared a verse, written in Hindi, speaking about how a celebrity's death is turned into a ‘tamasha (a show)'. He appeared to be referring to the media coverage of Sidharth Shukla's funeral on Friday.

The poem, translated to English, read, “They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That's it.”

He continued, “That's why your death will only be show for them. Your crying mother is a show, your father, broken by the pain, is a show, your depressed sister, your brother who has lost all hope, anyone who loves you, is a show. It would have been another thing had you been alive. After you, your crying loved ones will only quench their thirst. I'm just saying that this is the life you and I have chosen. Maybe you will regret it a little less if you knew this while you were alive. That's why you should stay happy with your friends, love your people. Learn new things, make new relationships. Just don't live for them. Whatever time you have left, live for yourself. Because for them, you aren't even human.”

Anushka had earlier offered condolences at Sidharth's death in an Instagram post. “Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. My heartfelt deepest condolences to his family and friends," she had written.

Vishal Dadlani and Gauahar Khan also left messages on Zakir's post. Vishal said that he is also upset at what's happening while Gauahar posted applause emojis. She, too, had criticised the media coverage of Sidharth Shukla's funeral. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what you do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy."

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 and appeared on shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.