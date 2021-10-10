Anushka Sharma and her team paint on walls after wrapping up shoot, ensure 'no one changes their mind'

Anushka Sharma has returned to work but is no mood to put in extra hours. The actor has shared a fun post about how she and her team members paint on walls to ensure no one asks them to work more after packup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka shared three pictures from the sets in which she and three of her team members are seen drawing random stuff on the wall with ‘Pack up’ written besides it. She wrote in caption, "When you want to ensure that no one changes their mind regarding pack up.

Anushka Sharma post pack-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka is working on different endorsements and other work commitments while husband Virat Kohli is in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year.

Few days ago, Anushka had shared a similar post while expressing her eagerness to wrap up the day's shoot. She had shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot where she played peek-a-boo with the camera. “Did anyone say pack up?” she wrote in the caption.

During her pregnancy, Anushka had shared her plans to return to work after her baby's arrival. She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anushka Sharma's smile has Arjun Kapoor concerned for Vamika, Ranveer Singh in splits. Watch

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While it fell short of expectations, her production ventures turned out to be successful. She drew applause for Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Netflix’s Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

Anushka Sharma has returned to work but is no mood to put in extra hours. The actor has shared a fun post about how she and her team members went on to paint on the walls so as to ensure nothing new could be done after packup of the shoot.

Anushka shared three pictures from the sets where she and three of her team members are seen drawing random stuff on the wall with ‘Pack up’ written besides it. She wrote in caption, "When you want to ensure that no one changes their mind regarding pack up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka is working on endorsements and other work commitments while husband Virat Kohli is in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year.

Few days ago, Anushka had shared a similar post while expressing her eagerness to wrap up her day's shoot. She had shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot where she tried to play peek-a-boo with the camera. “Did anyone say pack up?” she said in the caption.

During her pregnancy, Anushka had shared her plans to return to work after childbirth. She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While this fell short of expectations, her production ventures turned out to be successful. She drew applause for Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Netflix’s Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri. |#+|