Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with staff of Bengaluru restaurant in unseen pics, share messages for them

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, who are currently in Bengaluru, visited a famous food joint in the city. Several new pictures of the couple were shared by the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) on its Instagram page. Anushka and Virat visited the restaurant on the occasion of Eid. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma steps out for lunch and ice cream with Virat Kohli and her parents in Bangalore)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posed with the staff of CTR.

For the outing, Anushka wore a long white dress and black sandals. She also carried a bag. Virat Kohli opted for a blue T-shirt, grey pants, black sandals, and a cap. In the first photo, Anushka and Virat smiled and posed with the staff of CTR inside the restaurant. The couple also posed for the camera with two other people.

Anushka and Virat also penned a message on a notebook for the staff. It read, "We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family, Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat." They also signed the book.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Virat and Anushka absolutely amazing people. From local eatery to top notch place, they can do anything." A comment read, "Peacefully was very important." "Fantastic to see this," commented a person.

Anushka, on Saturday, spent some quality time savouring delicious South-Indian food in Bengaluru. She was accompanied by Virat, her parents, and other family friends. On Instagram Stories, Anushka shared the updates with her fans. She had lunch with her family and also posted pictures of dosa, halwa, vada and ice cream.

The official Instagram handle of the food joint shared a gratitude note saying, "It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit." Virat is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL. RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Bangalore.

Fans saw Anushka last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The release date of the film is still awaited. The actor will portray the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma will produce Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

