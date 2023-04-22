Anushka Sharma steps out for lunch and ice cream with Virat Kohli and her parents in Bangalore. See pics

Anushka Sharma headed out for some family time with her parents and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in Bangalore. The actor was enjoying the day off with Virat as he is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Anushka and Virat stepped out to eat lunch at an old Bangalore eatery and then had some ice cream on the way home as well. The actor shared photos of her Saturday excursion on her Instagram stories. (Also read: Anushka Sharma seen cheering for Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK match, being bowled over by crowd's love for Dhoni) Anushka Sharma spent her Saturday out with her husband Virat Kohli and her parents.

The first stop for Anushka, Virat, the Sharma family and some friends, was the Central Tiffin Room in Bangalore where the group enjoyed some traditional dose and other vegetarian dishes. She shared a few pics of her meals from the eatery.

Anushka shared photos from her family lunch on her Instagram Stories.

Afterwards, they all posed for a group photo which Anushka tagged as ‘Delicious!’ Virat was standing in between Anushka's parents while Anushka stood next to her mother. After their traditional South Indian meal, Anushka also enjoyed some ice cream from Corner House on her way back in the car.

After lunch, Anushka also had some ice cream.

Virat has become the acting captain of the RCB as current captain Faf du Plesis is injured. They play the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow in Bangalore.

Anushka was last seen in a cameo in Netflix's Qala in which she appeared in a song. Her last film was Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She finished filming for the feature in December 2022. The sports film is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

When the biopic was announced on the Indian bowler, Anushka had shared why the film was special. She had said in a statement, "It will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

