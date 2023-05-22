Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli smile as they return to Mumbai, fans call them ‘Mr and Mrs perfect’

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Monday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo exiting the Mumbai airport together. The couple shared conversations and smiled at each other as they walked towards their car. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport in casual white and black look)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport.

Anushka wore a loose white shirt, denims and white sneakers. She also carried a black sling bag and wore dark sunglasses. Virat Kohli opted for a grey T-shirt, blue trousers and white shoes. He also carried a backpack. Before getting inside her car, Anushka posed for a picture with a fan. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "So best couple." A comment read, "Mr and Mrs perfect." An Instagram user said, "Feel bad for king."

On Sunday, Anushka travelled to Bengaluru to support Virat and his team IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB lost to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 match. Several pictures of Anushka cheering for Virat during the match emerged online. When Anushka was spotted at the Mumbai airport, several people thought she was headed to the Cannes Film Festival. However, later she posted a video on her Instagram Stories geo-tagging the location as Bengaluru.

Anushka will make her debut at Cannes this year where she will honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet. Anushka also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with Virat at French Embassy, in New Delhi.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

Fans will see Anushka in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. Chakda Xpress is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

