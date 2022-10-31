Anushka Sharma is angry at Virat Kohli's hotel room video leaking online, fans call it 'so cheap, sue the hotel'

Actor Anushka Sharma is furious after a video of her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room was leaked online. Virat is in Australia for the T20 World Cup and a video from the hotel room shows someone in suit taking a tour of his room, showing his belongings to the camera. Anushka and Virat did not take this invasion of privacy lying down. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts angrily to publication sharing Vamika's pictures on social media: 'Learn something from others')

Anushka shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Anushka Sharma's story.

As a paparazzo shared the same video on social media, many asked him to take it down as it was unfair to the celebrity couple. “This is so so cheap behaviour,” wrote one. Many asked the couple to sue the hotel. “Manager ki naukri pakki gayi (manager is losing their job). So cheap.” Another wrote, “This is really disgusting to instrude in one's privacy, whether they r celebs or a common person.”

Viral also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The couple has always been careful of maintaining their privacy, specially of their young daughter Vamika. They refuse to show her face to the public and have often made special requests to the media about not doing so.

