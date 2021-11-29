Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty join Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others for a tea party in throwback pics

Anushka Sharma gave fans a glimpse of a tea party she attended a couple of weeks ago. The actor, on Monday, shared a three-week-old post in which she posed with fellow actor Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha and others at the gathering.

The post was originally shared by Jaya Bhardwaj, cricketer Deepak Chahar's fiancée. In the post, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and others were seated on the ground, by a few bean bags while a spread of snacks was placed beside them on tables. An assortment of cupcakes, sandwiches and more was seen in the picture.

Jaya shared the picture with the caption, “An evening well spent #teaparty.” Anushka shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Throwback” along with a heart emoji and a picnic basket emoji.

The pictures seem to be taken in UAE, where Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others were playing for team India at the ICC T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team couldn't qualify for the finale.

During the stay, Anushka frequently shared pictures. She along with families of other cricketers had celebrated Halloween, Diwali and even rang in Virat Kohli's birthday in UAE.

Anushka has been by Virat's side through various tournaments this year. Earlier this year, she had joined him during the first leg of IPL 2021 in India. She and Vamika also travelled to the United Kingdom, where team India played two tournaments.

In between matches, Virat and Anushka were making time to explore the countryside together and also tried a number of new restaurants. Anushka also bonded with Athiya Shetty, who was accompanying her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.

Anushka has been away from the camera since 2018. She was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Although she's not announced a new movie, the actor has been producing a few projects under her banner.