Anushka Sharma binges on street food as she shoots for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. See pics

Anushka Sharma is currently in Kolkata for the shoot of the Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress. The actor has shared a few pictures from the West Bengal capital to show all the healthy street food she is having as part of her diet.

She shared a short video of a street vendor making jhalmuri (assortment of puffed rice with spices, onion and tomato) for her. She also shared a picture of her holding the snack served in a newspaper cone. Sharing another picture of her holding guava slices on a piece of newspaper, Anushka wrote, “Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

Anushka Sharma shared few pics on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Anushka wrapped up the England schedule of the film. Chakda Xpress marks her comeback to films after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma is producing the film under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as foreign minister S Jaishankar gives bat signed by Virat Kohli to Australia's deputy PM

Jhulan announced retirement from cricket in September. Anushka penned a note for her on Instagram along with a bunch of her pictures. She wrote, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women's Cricket."

Anushka is playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and had announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. She took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

