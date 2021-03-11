Anushka Sharma celebrates baby Vamika's two-month anniversary with blueberry cake, shares picture

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of a cake, celebrating the two-month anniversary of her daughter's birth. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed baby Vamika on January 11.

On Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of a multi-tier cake, decorated in blue icing, and wrote, "Happy 2 months to us!" The cake also had stars as decoration, with a rainbow made on top, and seemed to have a blueberry cheesecake filling.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of a cake.

Anushka shared her daughter's first picture a few days after her birth. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Virat had announced Vamika's birth in a post. He'd written, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, like Anushka Sharma, is ‘ready for more burp cloths and diapers’. See photo

Virat and Anushka have taken steps to ensure that Vamika remains out of the media spotlight. They wrote personalised messages to the paparazzi after her birth, urging them to not photograph the baby.