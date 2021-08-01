Anushka Sharma enjoys quiet English countryside, shares new pics from United Kingdom

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the United Kingdom. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have been stationed in the UK for several weeks.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned them with a bunch of butterfly emojis. The first picture shows her smiling for the camera with breeze running through her hair. The second picture shows her taking a stroll; she has her back to the camera. The last picture shows walking towards the camera.

Anushka Sharma's friends and industry colleagues reacted to the post. Tennis star Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in appreciation, while Mouni Roy reacted with heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

Anushka also shared a picture on Instagram Stories, which showed the outdoors. She informed her fans that she is in Nottingham.

Anushka has been based in UK for a while now. She has accompanied Virat Kohli as India tours England for a cricket series.

Anushka Sharma has been sharing pictures from the UK for the last several days.

Two days ago, she had shared a group picture with other cricketers from Durham. She had written: "Dur'hum' saath saath hai."

Another time, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures, and mentioned how she had obliged a 'fan' of hers, who happened to be Virat. Sharing the post, she had said: "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans !" Their fans dropped heart emojis and laughter emojis in the comments section.