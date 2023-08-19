Anushka Sharma opts for ethnic outfit as she flies out of Mumbai, fans react: ‘Looking so pretty in salwar kameez’

Actor Anushka Sharma flew out of Mumbai early on Saturday morning. She was dressed in ethnic wear and fans shared her videos on social media, and showered the actor with compliments. (Also Read | Virat Kohli shares holiday pic with Anushka Sharma, reveals their favourite cafe in Barbados)

Anushka wears ethnic for her travel

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the videos, Anushka was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in her car. The actor wore a white and peach printed suit, palazzo and dupatta. She wore flats and also carried a white bag. The actor smiled, waved and also flashed the thumbs-up sign at the paparazzi stationed at the airport. She then headed inside the airport gate.

Fans react to Anushka's outfit

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Wow Anushka is looking pretty in salwar kameez." Another person called her 'gorgeous'. A comment read, "Beautiful as always."

"Looking so pretty in ethnic wear, Anushka," said an Instagram user. "Indian dress (smiling face with hearts emojis)," wrote another fan. "Nice look," commented another one. "She is looking very amazing in Indian wear," read another comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat shared a pic with Anushka

Anushka recently featured in husband-cricketer Virat Kohli's throwback Instagram post. On Friday, Virat shared a photo in which the duo posed together for the camera during their vacation. They stood in front of a cafe in Barbados, Caribbean. The caption read, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Anushka wore a long blue shirt with white slip-ons and matching sunglasses. Virat wore a blue T-shirt and printed white shorts, which he paired with white slip-ons and a green cap.

Anushka and Virat at Mumbai airport

A few days ago, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport. For the travel, Anushka wore a white crop top paired with loose denim trousers, a blue jacket and sunglasses. The couple posed for the paparazzi before leaving the airport premises. The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They were blessed with daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Anushka's upcoming film

Fans will see Anushka in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.