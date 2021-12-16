Anushka Sharma holds Vamika close to her as Virat Kohli requests paparazzi not to click baby's pics

Actor Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika on Thursday, departed for South Africa. India will play three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get off the bus along with his other team members at the airport. Virat got off the bus first and requested the paparazzi waiting there, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)?" They replied in the affirmative.

Anushka then got off the bus as she carried Vamika in a baby carrier. She wore a black tracksuit and white sneakers. Later, she was seen in the queue along with Vamika and her nanny.

Anushka and Vamika have been travelling with Virat to different countries for his tournaments. In July, they flew to the UK where the Indian team played two tournaments. Anushka had shared a series of pictures from her English countryside getaway. The couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Later, they went to UAE where team India played the ICC T20 World Cup. However, the Indian cricket team couldn't qualify for the finale. As the family celebrated Virat's birthday there, Anushka shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can."

"You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" she added.

Anushka has been missing from the big screen since 2018 but has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

