Anushka Sharma hops on a bike with her bodyguard after tree blocks road, internet asks 'Where is the helmet?'

After Amitabh Bachchan, it was the turn of Anushka Sharma to take an alternative, faster mode of transportation by getting on a bike. On Monday, the actor was spotted getting on a motorbike with her bodyguard after a tree fell and blocked the road. When a video of the same surfaced online, many questioned her for not wearing a helmet. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from fan to reach work location amid ‘unsolvable traffic jams’, thanks him in a post)

A paparazzo account posted the video of Anushka opting to take a bike instead of waiting. They captioned the video, "#AnushkaSharma takes a bike ride with her bodyguard Sonu as a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road she was travelling in Mumbai #monday #ManavManglani #Exclusive." The actor was seen in khaki pants and a printed shirt with sunglasses. Her hair was tied back in a bun, and Anushka was holding onto her phone as she went on the bike.

Internet users were not pleased to see the actor not following proper safety protocols and questioned her in the comments section. One fan asked, "Where is the helmet?" Another said, "A helmet would have been nice." Yet another added, "Where are the helmets? both of them need to wear a helmet." Others also tagged the Mumbai police in their replies.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a pic of himself hopping on a fan's bike to beat the traffic on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." The veteran actor also did not have a helmet on during the bike ride.

Anushka, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala last year, will be making her Cannes debut later this month. The actor will be taking part in an event to honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet. She is returning to films later this year with Chakda Xpress.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is based on the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma.

