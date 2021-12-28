Anushka Sharma, in ‘thoda workout thoda pose’ mood, shares selfie from gym; munches on chips afterwards. See pics

Anushka Sharma is in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli, who is a part of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test series against the African nation. The actor shared a fresh selfie from her workout session.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from the gym and captioned it, “Thoda workout thoda pose (some workout some posing).” She wore a grey vest and black leggings. Her hair was tied at the back.

Anushka Sharma shared a new picture on Instagram Stories.

Anushka Sharma shared another picture post her workout selfie.

Virat and Anushka are also accompanied by their 11-month-old daughter, Vamika. The family of three left for South Africa earlier this month. Despite the couple's efforts to hide Vamika from the paparazzi, she was captured by a few photographers as they headed to catch their flight.

Later, Anushka thanked media houses and the paparazzi for not circulating the videos and pictures of Vamika. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media.”

“As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” Anushka added.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has produced two acclaimed projects - the Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

