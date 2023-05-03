Anushka Sharma is inspired by Doja Cat as she answers all interview questions at Met Gala with just ‘meows’

Actor Anushka Sharma is all praises for rapper Doja Cat, who responded to all questions at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with 'meow'. Doja paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his favourite cat Choupette-themed look. At the event, she showed up in a white gown with a cat-ears hood. She also wore cat prosthetics on her face. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra mimics Doja Cat in funny video)

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Anushka re-shared a video by Vogue. In the clip, the interviewer asked the rapper a host of questions. However, Doja chose to respond with cat noises. Sharing the clip, Anushka wrote, "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets (victory hand emoji)."

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra lip-synched to Doja's voice for a video shared by her husband-singer Nick Jonas on his TikTok account. As they headed to the Met Gala after-party, Nick recorded the clip inside their car. In the clip, Priyanka mimicked Doja.

On Tuesday, Doja took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of herself in the cat outfit. She gave different expressions and poses as she faced the camera. Doja didn't caption the post. Reacting to the pictures, a person wrote, "Purrrfection." A comment read, "No one is doing it like Doja."

Apart from Doja, Jared Leto also paid tribute to Choupette, Karl's beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat, covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Karl, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Jennie from Blackpink among many other celebrities marked the event in the best outfits. The Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

