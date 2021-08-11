Anushka Sharma is living her best life with Virat Kohli and Vamika in the UK, see stunning new post here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday gave fans a glimpse of her idyllic time in the UK and shared a short video of Britain in the summertime. Anushka and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli have been in the UK since June, and are accompanied by their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma in her video, shared on Instagram Stories, panned across the lush green landscape, bathed in sunlight. She added a geo-tag and a heart emoji to her post.

Screengrabs of Anushka Sharma's video.

Earlier in the week, Anushka shared a picture of their hotel room, in which the management had left a 'welcome back' balloon and a stuffed toy for Vamika. The actor has been sharing regular updates from the UK, as Virat Kohli and the India cricket team contest various series.

Virat revealed in an interview with Dinesh Kartik that their day depends on Vamika's sleep schedule. He said, "Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule."

Anushka's last release was 2018's ill-fated Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She said in an interview that she took a step back because she felt she was working on autopilot. She has, however, been keeping busy professionally through her production banner Clean Slate Filmz, which released the hit Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok and the Netflix film Bulbbul. She will also co-produce a series titled Mai, and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut film Qala, both for Netflix.