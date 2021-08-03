Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma is teasing Athiya Shetty for this reason on latest Instagram post
Anushka Sharma is teasing Athiya Shetty for this reason on latest Instagram post

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have bonded in the UK. While Anushka is the country with Virat Kohli, Athiya seems to be accompanying rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have been sharing pictures from the UK.

Actor Anushka Sharma has responded to the latest post of actor Athiya Shetty in which she talks about her 'monday blues'. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared pictures in which she is dressed in a grey Mount Holyoke College sweatshirt paired with black leather pants and a black Prada handbag. However, her face isn't visible.

In the first picture, Athiya Shetty holds a sipper cup containing a pale sky blue liquid. She is seemingly seated inside a car. In the second photo, she posted just the picture of her drink. She captioned the picture, "monday blues" followed by blueberries emoji.

Reacting to the picture, Anushka Sharma commented, "You're really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg" followed by a face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji. Athiya replied, "@anushkasharma had to bid farewell" followed by a tear emoji.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have been sharing pictures from the UK. Athiya even turned photographer for Anushka during their stay. Last week, Anushka shared a series of photos clicked by Athiya. She had captioned the pictures, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty."

A few days ago, Anushka had also shared a post featuring her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, from Durham, England. The post also had Athiya with her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, posing with the group along with cricketers, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma also posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively, in the photo. Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai".

Anushka is currently in the UK with Virat and their 6-month-old daughter Vamika as India tours England for a cricket series.

Also Read | TV actor Lokendra Singh's leg gets amputated: Wish I'd taken care when I got diabetes 10 years ago

Meanwhile, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

anushka sharma wife anushka sharma virat kohli anushka sharma anushka sharma instagram athiya shetty

