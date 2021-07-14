Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor congratulate new mom Dia Mirza, bless 'little one' Avyaan
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor congratulate new mom Dia Mirza, bless 'little one' Avyaan

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, who both welcomed babies earlier this year, congratulated Dia Mirza, after she announced the birth of her son Avyaan on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor congratulated new mom Dia Mirza.

New mothers Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among they several film industry personalities who congratulated actor Dia Mirza, after she announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, Vaibhav Rakhi, welcomed a baby boy in May. They wrote in a statement that the baby, whom they've named Avyaan, was born prematurely, via an emergency C-section.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi shared a joint social media statement, in which they also included a picture of Avyaan's hand. The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations Dia and Vaibhav," Karisma Kapoor wrote, adding a heart and a baby emoji.

"God bless you my darling and the little one … Stay safe and well…" wrote Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her second son, Jeh, with husband Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. Anushka Sharma, who became a mother for the first time, also this year, wrote, "Congratulations to you guys and love to the little one." Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed daughter Vamika into their lives in February.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Sooooo much love to you, Avyaan and Vaibhav," and added a bunch of heart emojis. Richa Chadha commented, "Congratulations Dia. Wish you the world's happiness." Angad Bedi called the baby a 'warrior', as he congratulated Dia and Vaibhav.

In their statement, the couple had written, "Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Also read: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan, born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'. See photo

Others who dropped emojis in the comments section include Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Masaba Gupta, Shibani Dandekar.

