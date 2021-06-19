Anushka Sharma binges on hot samosas while watching Virat Kohli and team India bat at WTC final, see pic

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on her Instagram Story and made cricket lovers quite jealous. As Team India plays the WTC Final Test match against New Zealand on Saturday, Anushka showed how she will be enjoying the match from the window of her hotel bedroom.

She shared a picture of husband Virat Kohli at the pitch with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson from the toss. "Toss from bedroom balcony," she captioned the post. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl.

She also shared a picture of enjoying a plate of samosas while watching the play. She shared the picture with the caption, "When bad light brings out hot samosas."

Anushka Sharma has travelled to London with Virat and the Indian team. Their newborn daughter Vamika is also with them. Upon arrival, Anushka had shared a picture from the Ageas Bowl, their home for the next few days. They are staying at the Hilton hotel right next to the Ageas Bowl cricket stadium and the pitch is visible right from their hotel room window.

Sharing a photo clicked by Virat Kohli, she wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." She shared more photos from the stadium and hotel on Thursday and wrote, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post."

Anushka and Virat became parents on January 11. Upon the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, they urged the paparazzi not to click or publish unauthorised pictures of her. “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” a part of their note to the media read.

Anushka was last seen in 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Anand L Rai but did not perform well at the box office. She took a break from movies during her pregnancy but had planned to resume work from May. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, all film shoots are currently suspended in Mumbai.