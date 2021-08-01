Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli go ‘wow’, break into song and dance as he praises her beauty. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma left her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, smitten in a new advertisement for a soap brand that they featured in together. In the video, he was awestruck by her and broke into an impromptu song about her beauty as he danced with her.

The clip began with Anushka Sharma stepping out in a pink cowl-neck dress after taking a long bath. Virat Kohli could not take his eyes off her and exclaimed ‘wow’. As she asked, “Kya dekh rahe ho (What are you looking at)?,” he started to sing Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and broke into an impromptu jig with her.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Virat wrote, “@anushkasharma’s #ChandSaRoshanChehra, with new Lux, has got me dancing these days! @luxindia.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. “This one is a blessing to our eyes,” one wrote. “Ufffffff! Took my heart away,” another said. “Omg I’m meltinggggggg,” a third wrote.

Virat and Anushka are currently in the UK with their daughter Vamika. They travelled there in June for the Indian cricket team’s face-off against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. They are holidaying with his team members and their significant others, including cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

Last month, Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter Vamika turning six months old with a picnic in a park. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, featuring the three of them, and wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January. They are yet to share any pictures of her face and have taken a decision to keep her away from the limelight. They have also requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking unauthorised photos of her.