Anushka Sharma on how she managed filming for Chakda Xpress as a new mom: 'I’d finish shooting then feed my daughter...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. In a new interview with a magazine, Anushka reflected on the past year, and said she did not find time to do anything else but shoot for Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The actor spoke about how she juggled between her comeback film and her new role as a new mother. Also read: Anushka Sharma watches 'last sunrise of 2022' with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika in Dubai. See pics

Anushka said she barely found time to spend with Vamika after filming for Chakda Xpress, for which the actor had travelled to Kolkata, and the UK. The actor recalled how she would feed her daughter, follow her night-time routine after packing up her shoot.

"The entire last year went into filming Chakda. I’d finish shooting and would have only that much time to spend time with my daughter, feed her dinner, and follow her night-time routine, and go to bed early soon after her. I don’t think I found time to do anything else. I’m okay to do more movies but only if it’s worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don’t want to do movies just to stay in the game – I’m very clear about that. It would have to be a film like Chakda," Anushka told Grazia India.

Anushka also spoke about how she does everything for Vamika, and how her daughter was 'turning into a secure individual' as a result. The actor said, "It has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child. I’m so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she’s turning into a secure individual, and I’m happy about that.”

In a recent interview, cricketer-husband Virat Kohli spoke about Anushka, and said she has made 'massive sacrifices' as a mother in the last two years. "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat had said during his RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast last month.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022). She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

