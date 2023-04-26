Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in unseen pic, comes up with a 'band name' for trio. See post

Actor Anushka Sharma has formed a great bond with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, skipper Faf du Plessis. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the skipper shared an unseen photo with Anushka and Virat. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma smiles big as Virat Kohli puts arms around her, plays badminton and clicks selfies with fans at event)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis posed together in an unseen picture.

In the picture, Anushka gave a serious expression while Virat Kohli made a funny pose. Faf du Plessis, who stood behind them, smiled as he posed for the camera. All of them were seen outdoors, seemingly at a restaurant. The trio was dressed in green outfits. Faf captioned the post, "Team green."

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Virat wrote, "Hahaha what are we called? @anushkasharma." She re-posting it on her Instagram and captioned it, "Band name - fresh lime soda." Reacting to it, Faf wrote, “I like it.”

The post comes after RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Recently, Anushka and Virat surprised fans in Bengaluru with a badminton face-off. The duo reached unannounced at a residential society in the city and teamed up to play a friendly mixed doubles badminton match against two residents from the society. Anushka accompanied Virat to Bengaluru for the IPL matches. She has also been seen at the stands during RCB's matches.

Over the weekend, they enjoyed South-Indian food and visited a local eatery along with their family members. They also took time out to feature together in new Instagram Reels. Anushka posted the clip in which the couple danced on a hook step of a Punjabi song. The video ended on a funny note as Virat shouted out in pain as his legs ached after doing the hook step. "Dance pe chance ..... skills - @iamsidkaul .... - @shubhworldwide" Anushka used the words from her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi song Dance pe chance mar le as the caption.

Fans will see Anushka essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports biopic will stream on Netflix. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma will produce Chakda Xpress under the banner of his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.

