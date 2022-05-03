Anushka Sharma reacts as husband Virat Kohli calls her his 'favourite' while they work out together. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, called her his 'favourite'. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Virat shared clips as he and Anushka exercised together in a gym. The couple was seen doing weight training exercises. Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Also Read | Anushka Sharma birthday: Virat Kohli shares pictures from 'great afternoon', Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘fellow mommy’)

Anushka was seen in a sleeveless white top and grey pants. Virat opted for a black T-shirt and matching shorts. He captioned the post, "Back to my favourite (man lifting weights emoji). With my favourite @anushkasharma (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Anushka dropped flexed biceps and red heart emojis. Anand Ahuja dropped clapping hands emojis.

Virat's post with Anushka comes just days after her 34th birthday. On the occasion, Virat shared pictures with Anushka and their friends on Instagram. He had captioned the post, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma."

Anushka too shared an Instagram post on her birthday as she enjoyed a slice of cake. She had written, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be."

Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. The actor has already started shooting for the film. Recently, she shared a video as she practised bowling. Anushka had captioned the post, "That's how the last few days have been!" She also added the hashtags--prep, Chakda Xpress, and GetSweatGo.

Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018) alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Recently news agency ANI quoted her as speaking about the type of scripts and films she's been focussing on, "I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

