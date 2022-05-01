Anushka Sharma birthday: Virat Kohli shares pictures from 'great afternoon', Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘fellow mommy’

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday. Several of her friends including colleagues from the entertainment industry took to social media to wish her on the occasion. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor among others shared pictures of Anushka to wish her. Her family members also shared pictures with her as they wished her happiness on her special day, while her husband Virat Kohli also shared pictures of himself and Anushka on the occasion. Also Read| When Anushka Sharma recalled her chats with father while he was fighting Kargil War: 'I'd go on about school, boyfriend'

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture of himself and Anushka, and another group picture that showed the couple posing with Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar, RCB player Harshal Patel among others. Virat revealed that the group had a great afternoon together. He wrote, "Thank god you were born (red heart emoji). I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma shared a candid picture, which showed their bond as siblings, as he wished her on her birthday. "Happy happy for rest of your life," the film producer wrote, alongside the picture in which he was carrying Anushka on his back. Her sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared a group picture that included Virat Kohli and Anushka and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Anushka. Stay blessed always," adding a red heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor had a particularly interesting wish for Anushka. He shared a picture of the actor looking at the camera while lying on grass, along with an image of himself copying her pose. He captioned it, "Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude! (My nature is that I extend a natural wish with flowers, leaves, and plants to India's very own nature girl Anushka Sharma). Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!"

Anushka Sharma commented on the picture, "I know that this picture of you was already in your photo album." She also shared the post on Instagram Stories, writing, "Water your lawn pls! joonbug! Thank you my sweetest friend."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Anushka and wrote 'Happy birthday gorgeous,' and the latter responded to it by calling Alia a 'firecracker.' Priyanka Chopra, who had starred with Anushka in Dil Dhadakne Do, shared a picture of them together and wrote, "Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today and always." Anushka replied to Priyanka "Thank you fabulous one." Kareena Kapoor wrote in her wish for Anushka, "Happy birthday fellow mommy (red heart) stay beautiful."

Anushka Sharma receives birthday wishes.

Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "May you continue inspiring this generation with your simplicity, grace, and humility for years to come!" Vicky Kaushal and Sonakshi Sinha wished Anushka happiness and love on her birthday in their messages. Parineeti Chopra, who had made her Bollywood debut with Anushka-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, wrote 'Happiesttt bday meri pehli (my first) co-star!' Vaani Kapoor wished Anushka 'immense love and happiness.' Bhumi Pednekar called Anushka 'sunshine girl' in her birthday wish, while Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happiness, love and respect for you and everything that you do."

Athiya Shetty shared a monochrome picture of Anushka that was clicked by her and wrote, "Happy birthday! Wishing you love and happiness always." Genelia D'Souza wrote, "Happy birthday dearest. Have a super special day." Jaideep Ahlawat wrote 'Keep Shining, Keep Inspiring' in his birthday wish for the actor. Manish Malhotra wrote alongside a picture of Anushka wearing his creation, "The gorgeous birthday girl. Lots of love."

Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of India national women's cricket team. The film, slated for a Netflix release, has begun filming.

